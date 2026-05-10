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Home / Punjab / 21-year-old found dead in Mandi Gobindgarh park, family suspects drug overdose

21-year-old found dead in Mandi Gobindgarh park, family suspects drug overdose

Syringe recovered near body; investigation under way, post-mortem report awaited to ascertain cause of death

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 07:40 PM May 10, 2026 IST
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Deceased Pavandeep Singh
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Drug abuse has claimed yet another young life in the district, with a 21-year-old youth found dead under suspicious circumstances in a park at Mandi Gobindgarh late Saturday night.

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The deceased has been identified as Pavandeep Singh, a resident of Majri Kisne Wali village in the Amloh constituency. His body was recovered from a local park and later shifted to the Civil Hospital, Amloh, for post-mortem.

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According to the deceased’s family, Pavandeep had been struggling with drug addiction for some time and had recently returned home after undergoing treatment at a de-addiction centre.

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His father, Nirbhai Singh, alleged that his son died due to a drug overdose, claiming that a syringe was found lying near the body at the spot.

Expressing anguish, the bereaved father questioned the government’s efforts to curb the drug menace. He alleged that while authorities claim to act against small-time peddlers, “big fish” involved in drug trafficking continue to operate unchecked. He added that stricter action against suppliers could prevent such tragic deaths among the youth.

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Meanwhile, police officials said they received information from the Civil Hospital regarding the arrival of the body.

Further investigation is being carried out based on the statements of the family. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report.

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