21-year-old Sikh girl shot in Brampton

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, December 5

A 21-year-old Sikh girl was shot dead outside a gas station at Brampton in the Canadian province of Ontario. The Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred at the Petro-Canada gas station on December 3 at 10.40 pm.

The victim, identified as Pawanpreet Kaur, was gunned down with “multiple shots” and died at the scene despite medical assistance.

The police received information about a woman being shot at 10.39 pm, and located the victim with apparent gunshot wounds upon arrival at the scene. Life-saving measures were attempted. However, the victim succumbed to her injuries, the press note said.

Calling it a targeted incident, the police have launched a homicide investigation. No weapon has been recovered so far from the crime scene, the police said.

The Peel Police said at the time of incident, the suspect was dressed in dark clothing and was observed leaving the scene on foot following the incident. The police have not identified any vehicle used in the crime. The killer is believed to be a male, according to a tweet from the Peel Police.