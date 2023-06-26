215-kg poppy husk seized

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 25

A police team led by Sub-Inspector Rajandeep Kaur recovered 215-kg poppy husk from a truck that was intercepted on Suratgarh-Hanumangarh Road on Sunday.

SHO Vijay Meena said poppy husk bags were found hidden in the truck. He said truck driver Bhupinder (23) and cleaner Puna Ram Bishnoi (24) had been arrested and booked under the NDPS Act.