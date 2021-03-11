22 acres freed from encroachers in Jalandhar village: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 5

Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today said 22 acres of panchayat land had been freed from encroachment in Bullowal village, Bhogpur, which had been occupied by a senior official. He said the action was conducted as per the Rural Development and Panchayat Department’s ongoing drive to free panchayat lands from encroachments and in the coming times more land would be freed.

The minister said the land had been squatted upon by a former Deputy Commissioner since 1987 and was being used by his family after his death. He said the AAP government was making all possible efforts to free much more land from encroachments.

Dhaliwal said the reclaimed land would be used for agricultural and commercial purposes as per the legal procedure. Sharing data on encroached on lands, Dhaliwal said in 2010 the state report prepared on the issue stated there was more than 50,000 acres of panchayat lands was under encroachments. He added that the Panchayat Department was preparing the data of 2021 so that more land can be freed.

