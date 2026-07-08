22 days after death in London, body of Punjab’s Sahjeet Singh yet to reach India

Even after more than 22 days, the mortal remains of Sahjeet Singh, 26, of Suba Qadim village in this border district have not reached India. The delay has left his family in deep distress.

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According to family members, Sahjeet, son of Veer Singh, had moved to London on a study visa on June 17, 2021, in search of greener pastures. After completing his studies, he was working as a salesman at a shopping mall on a work permit and was preparing to return to his native village later this month after nearly five years.

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Sharing the family’s ordeal, his father Veer Singh said they last spoke to Sahjeet over a video call on June 13. “He appeared happy and completely normal during the conversation, and we were eagerly awaiting his return home,” he said.

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The family grew concerned when they could not reach him in the following days. When a friend repeatedly called his phone, a police officer answered. The officer informed him that Sahjeet had been found unconscious in a park and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Veer Singh said that 22 days have passed since his son’s death, but the family is still waiting for his body to be brought back to India. He has appealed to both the Central and state governments to expedite the formalities so that the remains can be brought home at the earliest, and the last rites performed in his native village.

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The tragic incident has cast a shadow of grief over Suba Qadim village, where relatives and residents are anxiously awaiting the return of Sahjeet’s mortal remains and hoping for prompt intervention by authorities.