22 IAS officers transferred in Punjab; Bathinda, Mansa and Sangrur get new DCs
8 PCS and one IFS officer have also been transferred
As many as 22 IAS, 8 PCS and one IFS officer have been transferred in the state.
Three districts — Bathinda, Mansa and Sangrur — get new DCs.
Rajesh Dhiman, Navjot Kaur and Rahul Chaba get postings as DCs of Bathinda, Mansa and Sangrur.
