22 trains affected due to farmers’ protest between Jalandhar Cantt, Chihru stations

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, November 23

Twentytwo trains were affected due to the farmers’ protest between Jalandhar Cantt and Chihru stations.

A Railways spokesperson said six trains were cancelled, eight trains were short-terminated, six were short-originated and 10 were diverted. The cancelled trains included Chandigarh-Amritsar Express (12241 and 12242), Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Express (12412), Amritsar- Hisar Express (14654), Ludhiana-Ambala Cantt Express Special (04582) and Amritsar-New Delhi Express (12460).

Chehrata-Ludhiana DMU (04592) was short terminated at Jalandhar, Mumbai Central- Amritsar Paschim Express at Chandigarh, 12715 Huzur Sahib Nanded-Amritsar Sachkhand Express at Ambala Cantt, 12459 and 12013 New Delhi-Amritsar Express at Ludhiana, 12903 Mumbai Central-Amritsar Golden Temple Express at Saharanpur, 14681 New Delhi-Jalandhar Express at Ludhiana and 15211 Darbhanga-Amritsar Jan Nayak Express at Saharanpur.

The trains which were short originated included Amritsar-Mumbai Paschim Express (12926), Amritsar-Huzur Sahib Sachhkhand Express (12716), Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabadi Express (12014), Amritsar-Mumbai Central Golden Temple Express (12904), New Delhi-Jalandhar Express (14681) and Amritsar-Darbhanga Jan Nayak Express (15212).

#Ferozepur