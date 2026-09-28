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Home / Punjab / 22-year-old dies of ‘drug overdose’ in Moga village

22-year-old dies of ‘drug overdose’ in Moga village

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Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 01:02 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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A 22-year-old youth allegedly died of a drug overdose in Jalalabad village under the Dharakot area of Moga district, triggering outrage among his family and local residents, who accused the authorities of failing to curb the drug menace.

According to the deceased’s father, Sikander Singh, his son Jaskaran Singh fell victim to “chitta” (synthetic heroin) around 10 years ago. He alleged that the illegal substance was being sold openly and unchecked in the village, contributing to a serious drug problem among local youth.

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Devastated by the loss, Sikander Singh claimed that at least 10 to 12 other young men from the village had also fallen into drug addiction and were struggling with severe dependency. He alleged that despite repeated complaints and awareness about drug peddlers operating in the locality, law enforcement agencies had failed to take stern measures to dismantle the supply chain.

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