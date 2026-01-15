22-year-old man mauled to death by stray dogs

Returning home from the Lohri celebrations, a 22-year-old man was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Chak Somiya village here.

The deceased has been identified as Kulbir Singh. He was the youngest of four brothers.

His brother Kuldeep said Kulbir had gone out to celebrate Lohri with friends on Tuesday night but did not return. The incident came to light early today when villagers heading to a gurdwara for prayers noticed his body on the roadside, following which the family and the police were informed.

According to the information, the youth was attacked by the dogs on a deserted stretch of the road. The villagers expressed serious concern over the stray dog menace in the area, saying similar incidents had occurred in the past as well.