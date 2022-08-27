22-year-old Patiala youth dies of swine flu; second death in 72 hours

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 27

A 22-year-old youth from Patiala died of swine flu at the PGI, Chandigarh, on Saturday.

This is the second death from swine flu in three days.

The health department on Friday directed the hospitals to set up flu corners to screen and isolate the patients suffering from influenza-like illness. The said arrangements had to be made in the OPD.

Dr Divjot Singh, district epidemiologist, said two men had tested positive for the H1N1 influenza or swine flu.

“Both the positive patients of swine flu have died. We are closely monitoring the situation. We have given oseltamivir, also called tamiflu, an antiviral medication used to treat and prevent H1N1, to the close contacts of the deceased,” said Dr Divjot.

A 50-year-old man had died on Wednesday night at a private hospital in Mohali.