22-year-old swept away

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 11

A youth from Mundi Cholian lost his life after he was swept away in flood waters on Monday night. The youth, Arshdeep Singh (22), had returned from Greece around four months ago. He is survived by his mother, father and two siblings. All of them are abroad except Arshdeep’s mother.

His uncle Kulwant Singhsaid Arshdeep had gone to drop his mother at a nearby village so that she could be safe. “After dropping her at the village, he went back to Mundi Cholian village when his bike got stuck. The moment he got off the bike, he was washed away,” he said.

