225 drug cases lodged in Ropar since March

225 drug cases lodged in Ropar since March

Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 07:43 AM Jul 16, 2025 IST
The Ropar district police had registered 225 cases against drug peddlers from March 1 to June 30, according to a senior officer.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana, in a press release issued here recently, said 104 addicts were admitted to de-addiction centres and 115 persons were admitted to Opiod Assisted Treatment (OAT) centres in the district.

Besides, many drug addicts were motivated and voluntarily admitted to drug de-addiction centres, he said.

