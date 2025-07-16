225 drug cases lodged in Ropar since March

The Ropar district police had registered 225 cases against drug peddlers from March 1 to June 30, according to a senior officer.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana, in a press release issued here recently, said 104 addicts were admitted to de-addiction centres and 115 persons were admitted to Opiod Assisted Treatment (OAT) centres in the district.

Besides, many drug addicts were motivated and voluntarily admitted to drug de-addiction centres, he said.