225 drug cases lodged in Ropar since March

The Ropar district police had registered 225 cases against drug peddlers from March 1 to June 30, according to a senior officer.
Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana, in a press release issued here recently, said 104 addicts were admitted to de-addiction centres and 115 persons were admitted to Opiod Assisted Treatment (OAT) centres in the district.
Besides, many drug addicts were motivated and voluntarily admitted to drug de-addiction centres, he said.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement