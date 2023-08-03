23 get appointment letters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Sports Minister Gurmeet Meet Hayer handed over appointment letters to 23 newly recruited coaches on Wednesday. Hayer said the government had formulated a new sports policy to make Punjab the frontrunner state in the field of sports. TNS

Portal for journalists

Chandigarh: Punjab Information and Public Relations Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Wednesday launched an online portal, designed to streamline the process of journalists obtaining their accreditation. The portal promises to revolutionise the process of issuing the identity to media persons. Jouramajra expressed appreciation for the efforts put forth by the DIPR and NIC Punjab in creating this innovative tool. TNS

Board officers donate salary

Chandigarh: Officers of the Punjab Mandi Board have decided to donate their one-day salary for ongoing flood relief measures in the state. The Punjab Mandi Board Field Officers’ Association said officers of all levels had agreed to donate their salaries.