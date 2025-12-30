23 Mohali schools to get National Green School Award, to be honoured in Delhi on Jan 30

As many as 23 schools in Mohali, mostly government-run schools, have been selected for National Green School Award.

The awards are based on the Green School Audit conducted under the Environment Education Programme of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Government of India, in collaboration with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST), Chandigarh, and the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), New Delhi.

District Coordinator for Green School Program, Khushwimder Kaur said that the results of the Green School Audit have been officially declared, recognising schools for their outstanding initiatives in environmental sustainability, conservation of natural resources, waste management, water and energy efficiency and promotion of eco-friendly practices.

"The collective efforts of school heads, teachers, students, and Eco-Clubs for adopting sustainable practices and fostering environmental consciousness among students. The award-winning schools will be honoured at a national-level ceremony in New Delhi on January 30, " said District Education Officer (Secondary) Dr Ginni Duggal.

The list includes Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Kurali; Government High School (GHS), Joula Kalan; Government High School, Karala; Government High School, Landran; Government High School, Mauli Baidwan; Government High School, Manakpur Sharif; Gyan Jyot Global School; Government High School, Phatwan; Government High School, Desumajra; Government High School, Ramgarh Roorkee; Government Senior Secondary School, Mundo Sangtian; Government Senior Secondary School, Kharar; Government High School, Saneta; Government Senior Secondary School, Khelan; Government Senior Secondary School, Behlolpur; Government Senior Secondary School, Boota Singh Wala; Government Senior Secondary School, Gigemajra; Government Senior Secondary School, Jarrout; Government Senior Secondary School, Kurari; Government Senior Secondary School, Machhli Kalan; Government Senior Secondary School, Mubarakpur; Government Senior Secondary School, Rampur Sainia; and Government Middle School, Chachu Majra.