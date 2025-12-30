DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / 23 Mohali schools to get National Green School Award, to be honoured in Delhi on Jan 30

23 Mohali schools to get National Green School Award, to be honoured in Delhi on Jan 30

The schools have been recognised for their outstanding initiatives in environmental sustainability, conservation of natural resources, waste management among others

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 09:40 AM Dec 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative pic. iStock
Advertisement

As many as 23 schools in Mohali, mostly government-run schools, have been selected for National Green School Award.

Advertisement

The awards are based on the Green School Audit conducted under the Environment Education Programme of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Government of India, in collaboration with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST), Chandigarh, and the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), New Delhi.

Advertisement

District Coordinator for Green School Program, Khushwimder Kaur said that the results of the Green School Audit have been officially declared, recognising schools for their outstanding initiatives in environmental sustainability, conservation of natural resources, waste management, water and energy efficiency and promotion of eco-friendly practices.

Advertisement

"The collective efforts of school heads, teachers, students, and Eco-Clubs for adopting sustainable practices and fostering environmental consciousness among students. The award-winning schools will be honoured at a national-level ceremony in New Delhi on January 30, " said District Education Officer (Secondary) Dr Ginni Duggal.

The list includes Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Kurali; Government High School (GHS), Joula Kalan; Government High School, Karala; Government High School, Landran; Government High School, Mauli Baidwan; Government High School, Manakpur Sharif; Gyan Jyot Global School; Government High School, Phatwan; Government High School, Desumajra; Government High School, Ramgarh Roorkee; Government Senior Secondary School, Mundo Sangtian; Government Senior Secondary School, Kharar; Government High School, Saneta; Government Senior Secondary School, Khelan; Government Senior Secondary School, Behlolpur; Government Senior Secondary School, Boota Singh Wala; Government Senior Secondary School, Gigemajra; Government Senior Secondary School, Jarrout; Government Senior Secondary School, Kurari; Government Senior Secondary School, Machhli Kalan; Government Senior Secondary School, Mubarakpur; Government Senior Secondary School, Rampur Sainia; and Government Middle School, Chachu Majra.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts