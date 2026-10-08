23-year-old Punjab-origin man shot dead in Canada’s Vancouver

A 23-year-old Punjab-origin man was shot dead in Vancouver, Canada. The incident took place at a plaza near 200 Street and 60 Avenue in Langley. Police received reports of a shooting at the location but could not locate the suspects.

Two days after the incident, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) began investigating the shooting death of the 23-year-old Langley man. Investigators are seeking witnesses and anyone with information about the incident.

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The incident occurred on October 5. Around 9:45 pm, Langley RCMP responded to reports of a shooting in the 6000-block of 200 Street. On reaching the spot, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a business complex. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the 23-year-old Langley resident died at the scene, the RCMP said in a statement.

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Around 20 minutes later, police received a report of a vehicle fire near the 232 Street and 75 Avenue area. A burnt sedan was recovered and is believed to have been used in the shooting.

The IHIT has taken over the investigation and is working with the Langley RCMP, Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the BC Coroners Service.

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While the motive behind the shooting remains under investigation, preliminary information indicates that it was a targeted incident.

“This investigation is in its early stages, and it is essential for investigators to establish a timeline of events leading up to the shooting,” said Sergeant Freda Fong of the IHIT. “A lot of work is underway as we continue an extended canvass for witnesses and video at both the shooting and arson scenes.”

The IHIT has appealed to witnesses and sought dashcam footage from anyone who was in the area between 8:30 pm and 10:30 pm on October 5.

The RCMP has withheld the victim’s identity as the investigation is underway. So far, it is known that the youth was from Punjab, and the killing could be linked to a gang war.