DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / 23-year-old Punjab-origin man shot dead in Canada’s Vancouver

23-year-old Punjab-origin man shot dead in Canada’s Vancouver

Royal Canadian Mounted Police's homicide team launches probe

article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:42 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The IHIT has appealed to witnesses and sought dashcam footage from anyone who was in the 200 Street and 60 Avenue area in Langley between 8:30 pm and 10:30 pm on October 5. A video grab
Advertisement

A 23-year-old Punjab-origin man was shot dead in Vancouver, Canada. The incident took place at a plaza near 200 Street and 60 Avenue in Langley. Police received reports of a shooting at the location but could not locate the suspects.

Two days after the incident, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) began investigating the shooting death of the 23-year-old Langley man. Investigators are seeking witnesses and anyone with information about the incident.

Advertisement

The incident occurred on October 5. Around 9:45 pm, Langley RCMP responded to reports of a shooting in the 6000-block of 200 Street. On reaching the spot, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a business complex. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the 23-year-old Langley resident died at the scene, the RCMP said in a statement.

Advertisement

Around 20 minutes later, police received a report of a vehicle fire near the 232 Street and 75 Avenue area. A burnt sedan was recovered and is believed to have been used in the shooting.

The IHIT has taken over the investigation and is working with the Langley RCMP, Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the BC Coroners Service.

Advertisement

While the motive behind the shooting remains under investigation, preliminary information indicates that it was a targeted incident.

“This investigation is in its early stages, and it is essential for investigators to establish a timeline of events leading up to the shooting,” said Sergeant Freda Fong of the IHIT. “A lot of work is underway as we continue an extended canvass for witnesses and video at both the shooting and arson scenes.”

The IHIT has appealed to witnesses and sought dashcam footage from anyone who was in the area between 8:30 pm and 10:30 pm on October 5.

The RCMP has withheld the victim’s identity as the investigation is underway. So far, it is known that the youth was from Punjab, and the killing could be linked to a gang war.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts