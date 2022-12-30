24.5% increase in GST collection: Cheema

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 29

The Punjab Finance, Planning, Excise and Taxation Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, said the Taxation Department had improved its performance every month as compared to last year during the first eight months of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led Punjab Government in the state.

He said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection had increased by 24.5 per cent from April to November as compared to the corresponding period of the 2021-22 fiscal.

Tech helped achieve results The Taxation Department has achieved these results by emphasising on the use of technology rather than harassing honest tax payers through general inspections. —Harpal Singh Cheema, Finance Minister

Disclosing this in a press statement here today, Cheema said the total revenue from the GST during the first eight months of the 2021-22 fiscal was Rs 9612.6 crore, whereas, the total GST collection from the month of April to November this year was Rs 11,967.76 crore. An increase of Rs. 2355.6 crore in the GST collection was recorded, he said. He said the Taxation Department had achieved these results by emphasising on the use of technology rather than harassing honest tax payers through general inspections.

The Finance Minister said the Punjab Government had also decided to use the services of GST Prime, the latest data analysis tool created by the NIC. He said the GST Prime would help in the creation of specific data analysis reports on various parameters. Strictest action would be initiated as per these reports, he added. He said the department had also undertaken a lot of activities to guide and facilitate genuine taxpayers so that they could do their business in a better way.

He further said the department had established a new Tax Intelligence Unit (TIU) in the State GST Commissionerate to monitor the GSTN platform for better analysis of the data available over it.