24 barriers to be set up along Rajasthan border

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, March 23

A high-level meeting of district heads of civil and police administration of Fazilka and neighbouring districts of Srigangangar and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan was held here today under the chairmanship of in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections.

It was decided that 24 barriers will be set up on the inter-state border which shares a 48 km-long boundary in Sriganganagar district and 18 km with Hanumangarh district.

DC Senu Duggal said that the aim of the meeting was to prevent anti-social elements from influencing the elections. She said that the area would be sealed to prevent smuggling of liquor, drugs, money and infiltration of anti-social elements during the election process.

Lok Bandhu, District Collector, Sriganganagar, said that the exchange of information between officials would help in conducting hassle-free polling in both states.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fazilka #Lok Sabha #Rajasthan