24 barriers to be set up along Rajasthan border

Fazilka, March 23
A high-level meeting of district heads of civil and police administration of Fazilka and neighbouring districts of Srigangangar and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan was held here today under the chairmanship of in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections.
It was decided that 24 barriers will be set up on the inter-state border which shares a 48 km-long boundary in Sriganganagar district and 18 km with Hanumangarh district.
DC Senu Duggal said that the aim of the meeting was to prevent anti-social elements from influencing the elections. She said that the area would be sealed to prevent smuggling of liquor, drugs, money and infiltration of anti-social elements during the election process.
Lok Bandhu, District Collector, Sriganganagar, said that the exchange of information between officials would help in conducting hassle-free polling in both states.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first direction from ED custody, say AAP sources
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday
Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...
24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US
Arshia Joshi loses her life in a tragic car accident in Penn...
IIT student on way to joining ISIS detained in Assam
The student was nabbed in Hajo area near Guwahati on Saturda...
‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted