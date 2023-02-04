24 cellphones seized from jail

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur, February 3

Twenty four mobile phones have been found from the premises of the Central Jail during search in the last few days. In the latest incident, an undertrial, Vijay Kumar, alias Vicky, and another unidentified person have been booked following recovery of four mobile phones. A case had been registered against the undertrial and unidentified person.

Earlier, five mobile phones were seized on January 27, three on January 26, 12 on January 24 and 25. Three persons were booked in this connection.