24 cellphones seized from jail

Ferozepur, February 3
Twenty four mobile phones have been found from the premises of the Central Jail during search in the last few days. In the latest incident, an undertrial, Vijay Kumar, alias Vicky, and another unidentified person have been booked following recovery of four mobile phones. A case had been registered against the undertrial and unidentified person.
Earlier, five mobile phones were seized on January 27, three on January 26, 12 on January 24 and 25. Three persons were booked in this connection.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Banking system resilient, assure Sitharaman and RBI amid Adani stock rout
Central bank says it remains vigilant and continues to monit...
SBI's overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman; none against shares
Non-fund exposure is limited to letters of credit and perfor...
Punjab Cabinet gives nod to remit sentence of 5 prisoners; Navjot Singh Sidhu's name not on list
Former PPCC chief Sidhu will be eligible to walk out of jail...
J-K: Houses develop cracks in Doda village, 19 families shifted to temporary shelters
SDM refused to compare the situation to that in Uttarakhand’...
Chennai firm recalls eye drops after 1 death, vision loss cases in US
The recall has been attributed to possible microbial contami...