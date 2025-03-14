DT
PT
Home / Punjab / 24 hrs after murder bid on BJP worker, Asr cops yet to arrest suspect

24 hrs after murder bid on BJP worker, Asr cops yet to arrest suspect

Even after the passage of more than 24 hours, the city police are yet to arrest the assailant who had attempted to kill a jeweller and BJP worker Vishal Shoor outside his shop on Majitha Road on Wednesday. The incident...
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:26 AM Mar 14, 2025 IST
Even after the passage of more than 24 hours, the city police are yet to arrest the assailant who had attempted to kill a jeweller and BJP worker Vishal Shoor outside his shop on Majitha Road on Wednesday. The incident occurred just a few metres away from the Majitha road police station here.

Shoor narrowly escaped as the bullet got stuck in the chamber of the pistol and missed the target. The police found a live bullet from the spot.

The police claimed they had ample clues to the case and six police teams had been formed which had been carrying out raids to arrest the perpetrators.

Shoor told the police that he was opening his shop when a man came close to him and shot at him.

Arvind Meena, Assistant Commissioner of Police said raids were being conducted to arrest the suspects. “We have found the clues and the police teams were working on them,” he said, adding that six teams had been constituted to probe and carry out raids to nab the suspects. The ACP was supervising the investigations in the instance.

The BJP had condemned the incident and given an ultimatum to the police to arrest the assailant soon.

