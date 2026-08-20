A 24-year-old woman, Anmoldeep Kaur, of Doad village in Faridkot passed away in Winnipeg, Canada, following a sudden heart attack. She had moved to Canada four years ago on a study visa after completing her 10+2 education in the medical stream from Faridkot.

Advertisement

​Anmoldeep was the adopted daughter of Dr Jarnail Singh, a local medical practitioner and social worker running a clinic in Doad village of Faridkot district. Having no children of his own, Dr Singh had adopted Anmoldeep—the daughter of his elder brother, Pritam Singh—raising her as his own.

Advertisement

​According to family sources, Anmoldeep was residing in an apartment in Winnipeg alongside a roommate from Bangladesh. Her roommate informed the family after her health suddenly deteriorated on Wednesday and she suffered a cardiac arrest. She had completed her studies and recently applied for Permanent Residency (PR).

Advertisement

​Devastated by the tragic loss, Dr Jarnail Singh expressed profound remorse over sending his daughter abroad, citing the tremendous pressure and challenges young students face far from home.

The grieving family and local villagers are now coordinating efforts to repatriate her mortal remains to Punjab for her final rites.