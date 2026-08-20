DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / 24-year-old Faridkot woman dies of heart attack in Canada's Winnipeg

24-year-old Faridkot woman dies of heart attack in Canada's Winnipeg

Anmoldeep had moved to Canada four years ago on a study visa

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 02:16 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

A 24-year-old woman, Anmoldeep Kaur, of Doad village in Faridkot passed away in Winnipeg, Canada, following a sudden heart attack. She had moved to Canada four years ago on a study visa after completing her 10+2 education in the medical stream from Faridkot.

Advertisement

​Anmoldeep was the adopted daughter of Dr Jarnail Singh, a local medical practitioner and social worker running a clinic in Doad village of Faridkot district. Having no children of his own, Dr Singh had adopted Anmoldeep—the daughter of his elder brother, Pritam Singh—raising her as his own.

Advertisement

​According to family sources, Anmoldeep was residing in an apartment in Winnipeg alongside a roommate from Bangladesh. Her roommate informed the family after her health suddenly deteriorated on Wednesday and she suffered a cardiac arrest. She had completed her studies and recently applied for Permanent Residency (PR).

Advertisement

​Devastated by the tragic loss, Dr Jarnail Singh expressed profound remorse over sending his daughter abroad, citing the tremendous pressure and challenges young students face far from home.

The grieving family and local villagers are now coordinating efforts to repatriate her mortal remains to Punjab for her final rites.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts