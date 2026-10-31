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Home / Punjab / 246 FIRs lodged against farmers as stubble fires breach 1,000-mark in Punjab

246 FIRs lodged against farmers as stubble fires breach 1,000-mark in Punjab

426 officials get show-cause notices | Red entries in 297 cases

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:22 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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A day after Punjab recorded its highest single-day spike in stubble-burning incidents this season, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) have intensified measures to curb the menace. The state reported 194 farm fires on Thursday, taking the cumulative tally past the 1,000 mark.

The authorities have so far issued 426 show-cause notices to nodal and supervisory officers. A total of 246 FIRs have been registered against farmers found involved in stubble burning, while red entries have been made against 297 farmers.

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The authorities have also imposed cumulative penalties of over Rs 17 lakh on erring farmers, of which nearly Rs 13 lakh has been recovered.

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According to government data, paddy was sown across more than 32 lakh hectares in the state. Of this, about 64 per cent has been harvested, while nearly 35 per cent of the area remains to be harvested.

Tarn Taran topped the district-wise tally with 405 farm fires, followed by Amritsar (175) and Ferozepur (105).

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With the wheat-sowing season set to begin on November 1, experts expect such incidents to increase further, with numbers likely to peak around Diwali. The first fortnight of November is considered the ideal window for wheat sowing, putting pressure on farmers to clear fields quickly after harvesting paddy.

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