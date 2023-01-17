25,886 jobs provided in 10 months: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 16

Reiterating the commitment of the state government to open new vistas of employment for the youth, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the government had provided 25,886 government jobs to the youth of the state in its 10-month tenure.

Addressing a gathering while handing over appointment letters to 271 specialist doctors, 90 lab technicians and 17 helpers in the Health and Family Welfare Department at the Municipal Bhawan here, the CM said the venue had witnessed a number of such events in which youth have got jobs in various departments.

The CM reiterated the commitment of his government to make the state a hub of healthcare. He said in a major push to medical education in the state, the government had decided to construct 16 new medical colleges.