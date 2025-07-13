25 Archbishops, 300 priests attend ordination of Bishop Jose

As Monsignor Jose Sebastian Thekkumcherikunnel (63) was ordained as the fourth Bishop of Jalandhar Diocese, day-long ceremony and prayers were held at Trinity College campus here on Saturday.

The episcopal ordination was attended by Vatican Ambassador Archbishop Leopoldo Girrelli, 15 Archbishops and Bishops, 300 priests and 500 Sisters from across India.

Principal Consecrator for the occasion was Archbishop of Delhi and Secretary of Congregation of Catholic Bishops of India Anil Joseph Thomas Couto.

Amid the solemn silence, Bishop Jose kneeled before the ordaining Bishop as he was presented a miter and a crozier. Archbishop Couto placed the Book of Gospels on the head of Bishop Jose, after which he performed the prayer of ordination ending with “Amen”. He was joined by Bishop Agnelo Rufino Gracias, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Jalandhar, and Sebastian Vadakkel, Bishop of Ujjain, as Co-Consecrators.

The family members of the new Bishop had also come from Kerala to attend the ceremony. He made his mother especially sit with him during the function. She even cut the cake celebrating the occasion for her son and over 8,000 people who had gathered to attend it.

Bishop Jose had been appointed by Pope Leo XIV last month. The Punjabi-speaking priest was already serving as the Financial Administrator of the Diocese of Jalandhar. Before his appointment, the post had been lying vacant as the previous Bishop Franco Mulakkal had got relieved.

More than 8,000 followers of the community and a host of various religious heads and civil dignitaries from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh attended the ceremony. Papal flags and welcome hoardings had been installed all around the venue.

“We pray that Bishop Jose Sebastian may lead the diocese closer to the heart of Jesus and become an instrument for the salvation of many souls,” said Bishop Agnelo Rufino Gracias.

The programme was organised by a 53-member committee, headed by Monsigner Michael Ani, Fathers Daniel Gill, Peter K and Antony Thuruthy.