25 CRPF companies arrive in Punjab for poll

Chandigarh, March 8

As many as 25 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have arrived in the state for area domination and confidence-building measures.

These include five companies of the Central Reserved Police Forces (CRPF), 15 of the Border Security Force (BSF) and five of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Special Director General of Police (Spl DGP), Law and Order, Arpit Shukla said the forces would be deployed in vulnerable districts of the state to instil confidence in the public as well as to dominate sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas.

He said the mapping of vulnerable areas was also being carried out so that extra force could be deployed to avoid any untoward situation ahead of the General Election.

The DGP said all CPs/SSPs had already been asked to keep a vigil a on the anti-social elements and carry out flag marches in their jurisdictions to build confidence among the general public. “The police under the leadership of DGP Gaurav Yadav is committed to ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections in the state,” he added.

