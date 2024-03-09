25 CRPF companies arrive in Punjab for poll

Chandigarh, March 8
As many as 25 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have arrived in the state for area domination and confidence-building measures.
These include five companies of the Central Reserved Police Forces (CRPF), 15 of the Border Security Force (BSF) and five of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
Special Director General of Police (Spl DGP), Law and Order, Arpit Shukla said the forces would be deployed in vulnerable districts of the state to instil confidence in the public as well as to dominate sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas.
He said the mapping of vulnerable areas was also being carried out so that extra force could be deployed to avoid any untoward situation ahead of the General Election.
The DGP said all CPs/SSPs had already been asked to keep a vigil a on the anti-social elements and carry out flag marches in their jurisdictions to build confidence among the general public. “The police under the leadership of DGP Gaurav Yadav is committed to ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections in the state,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today
Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in December 2019
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...