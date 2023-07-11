25 Garhshankar villages inundated

Tribune News Service

Garhshankar, July 10

In Garhshankar city’s ward numbers six, seven and eight, about two dozen villages have suffered heavy losses due to waterlogging.

Along with this, crops have been destroyed on more than 5,000 acres of area. Damaging three link roads around Nangla village and passing through the fields of Rodmjara village, the rainwater entered the houses of Boda village around 1 am. Soon, it reached the Garhshankar Sri Anandpur Sahib road.

Water from the Shivalik Hills entered Pahlewal, Shahpur, Bhamian, Rampur Bilron, Salempur, Pakhowal, and Kukda villages.