25 lakh head of cattle to be inoculated by April 30

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

The state government effectively controlled the infectious lumpy skin disease prevalent among cattle in 2021 and will carry out a mega vaccination drive from February 15.

Stating this here yesterday, Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said 10 lakh doses of goat pox vaccine worth Rs 1.54 crore were airlifted to control the disease and medicines worth Rs 1.37 crore were provided for the treatment of cattle across the state.

He said around 9.5 lakh head of cattle were vaccinated with the goat pox vaccine.

A panel, comprising Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, has directed officials of the Animal Husbandry Department to start a vaccination drive from February 15 and inoculate the entire 25 lakh head of cattle in the state by April 30.

They also directed the officials to immediately initiate the process for procuring 25 lakh doses at cost-effective prices from the Veterinary Biological and Research Institute, Hyderabad, in Telangana.