25% of paddy yet to be harvested in Punjab

Patiala, November 6

As farm fires continue to escalate, the government is yet to determine the precise estimate of paddy residue burnt in hectares so far.

2,060 cases in 24 hours Punjab on Monday witnessed 2,060 stubble burning cases, the highest in a single day this season

Sangrur saw the maximum cases 509, followed by Bathinda 210, Mansa 195, Ferozepur 146, Barnala 189 and Moga 110 Amritsar most polluted The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Amritsar dipped to 333 while Bathinda reported the AQI of 305

The AQI in Jalandhar was 241 followed by Ludhiana 287 and Patiala 223

At present, both Agriculture Department and state pollution control board rely on satellite images of farm fire incidents.

The department also lacks mapped data regarding the ex-situ and in-situ management of paddy residue as well as the specific hectares where stubble burning occurred.

As nearly 25 per cent of paddy is awaiting harvest, it is being feared that the scale of fire may escalate in the coming days.

In Punjab, the total area dedicated to paddy and basmati cultivation covered 31.87 lakh hectares this year.

As per department, the area under paddy has increased by nearly 19,000 hectares as compared to 2022.

While Director, Agriculture, Jaswant Singh was not available for comments, Narinder Singh Benipal, Joint Director, Agriculture, said the satellite data pertaining of the daily and total fire count was available. He mentioned that the data regarding paddy residue burning in hectares was not being compiled.

Of the total 19,463 farm fires recorded across Punjab from October 1 to November 6, 15,677 incidents (80.54 per cent) were reported in the last nine days from October 29 to November 6, leading to severe pollution in many cities.

However, Chairman, Punjab Pollution Control Board, Adarshpal Vig said there had been 36 per cent fall in the number of incidents reported during this time as compared to the corresponding period last year. He said while the state has witnessed 19,463 cases till Monday as compared to 29,999 cases reported during the corresponding period, it shows a dip of 36 per cent as compared to last year.

