 25% of paddy yet to be harvested in Punjab : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • 25% of paddy yet to be harvested in Punjab

25% of paddy yet to be harvested in Punjab

Farm Fires to go up in coming days | AQI to dip Further

25% of paddy yet to be harvested in Punjab

A farmer ploughs a field soon after setting stubble on fire on the outskirts of Jalandhar on Monday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, November 6

As farm fires continue to escalate, the government is yet to determine the precise estimate of paddy residue burnt in hectares so far.

2,060 cases in 24 hours

  • Punjab on Monday witnessed 2,060 stubble burning cases, the highest in a single day this season
  • Sangrur saw the maximum cases 509, followed by Bathinda 210, Mansa 195, Ferozepur 146, Barnala 189 and Moga 110

Amritsar most polluted

  • The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Amritsar dipped to 333 while Bathinda reported the AQI of 305
  • The AQI in Jalandhar was 241 followed by Ludhiana 287 and Patiala 223

At present, both Agriculture Department and state pollution control board rely on satellite images of farm fire incidents.

The department also lacks mapped data regarding the ex-situ and in-situ management of paddy residue as well as the specific hectares where stubble burning occurred.

As nearly 25 per cent of paddy is awaiting harvest, it is being feared that the scale of fire may escalate in the coming days.

In Punjab, the total area dedicated to paddy and basmati cultivation covered 31.87 lakh hectares this year.

As per department, the area under paddy has increased by nearly 19,000 hectares as compared to 2022.

While Director, Agriculture, Jaswant Singh was not available for comments, Narinder Singh Benipal, Joint Director, Agriculture, said the satellite data pertaining of the daily and total fire count was available. He mentioned that the data regarding paddy residue burning in hectares was not being compiled.

Of the total 19,463 farm fires recorded across Punjab from October 1 to November 6, 15,677 incidents (80.54 per cent) were reported in the last nine days from October 29 to November 6, leading to severe pollution in many cities.

However, Chairman, Punjab Pollution Control Board, Adarshpal Vig said there had been 36 per cent fall in the number of incidents reported during this time as compared to the corresponding period last year. He said while the state has witnessed 19,463 cases till Monday as compared to 29,999 cases reported during the corresponding period, it shows a dip of 36 per cent as compared to last year.

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Actress Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake objectionable video goes viral

2
Punjab

Punjab govt versus governor: Governors must act even before matter reaches court, says Supreme Court

3
Punjab

ED arrests Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in bank fraud linked money laundering case

4
Punjab

Punjab cabinet okays Chief Minister’s Pilgrimage Scheme

5
India

Sacked driver of Karnataka government officer strangled, slit her throat; arrested

6
Punjab

5 die in road accident in Punjab's Moga

7
World Cup 2023

Angelo Mathews ‘timed out’: Netizens lash out at Shakib; describe it ‘poor sportsmanship’, ‘shameful move’

8
Delhi

Odd-even scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13-20 to combat air pollution

9
Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan hints Shubman GIll is dating 'other Sara' on 'Koffee With Karan'

10
World Cup 2023 sri lanka vs bangladesh

Angelo Mathews becomes first international cricketer to be timed out

Don't Miss

View All
Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Top News

Governors must act before states turn to court: Supreme Court on Punjab’s plea

Governors must act before states turn to court: Supreme Court on Punjab's plea

Says they aren’t elected authorities, advises soul-searching...

Mizoram, Chhattisgarh to kick off elections to five states today

Mizoram, Chhattisgarh to kick off elections to five states today

5-state elections: Raja Bhoj drives poll narrative in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar

5-state elections: Raja Bhoj drives poll narrative in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar

Odd-even car scheme to be back in Delhi a day after Diwali; air quality still ‘severe’

Odd-even car scheme to be back in Delhi a day after Diwali; air quality still 'severe'

Israel ‘splits’ Gaza into 2 as Palestinian toll tops 10K; UN calls for pause in strikes

Israel 'splits' Gaza into 2 as Palestinian toll tops 10K; UN calls for pause in strikes


Cities

View All

Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple ‘attacked’ by hooligans, 1 held

Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple Mahadeep Singh ‘attacked’ by hooligans, 1 held

Tarn Taran: Mianwind village youth dies of cardiac arrest in Canada

Portion of ceiling plaster comes off at Amritsar railway station

MP Dimpa reviews development works at DISHA meeting

SKM burns copies of FIR against news portal Newsclick

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

10 months on, Chandigarh’s rooftop solar plant project hangs fire

10 months on, Chandigarh’s rooftop solar plant project hangs fire

Shootout in Zirakpur, biker held with pistols

Waste processing plant set for launch, RWAs fume

To decongest Airport Road, another route from IT City to Kurali in works

4 booked for serving hookah at Panchkula club

Odd-even car scheme to be back in Delhi a day after Diwali; air quality still ‘severe’

Odd-even car scheme to be back in Delhi a day after Diwali; air quality still 'severe'

Chinese products flood Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace ahead of Diwali

Oz leader visits Bangla Sahib

AAP MLAs urge Kejri to continue as CM even if jailed

Over 1K challans issued for GRAP-IV violations

Festive rush, repair works lead to chaos on Jalandhar roads

Festive rush, repair works lead to chaos on Jalandhar roads

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra held by ED in Rs 41cr bank fraud case

Shun stubble burning to protect natural resources: Jalandhar DC to farmers

BJP SC Morcha seeks legal action against own party leader for gurdwara remarks

26-year-old woman found murdered in Garden City

26-year-old woman found murdered in Garden City

89 farm fire cases reported, AQI remains poor at 282

42-year-old man dies after being hit by truck

Ensure compliance of NGT directions, MC chief told

Foetus found in vacant plot

Over 3,000 students awarded degrees at TIET’s convocation

Over 3,000 students awarded degrees at TIET’s convocation

Alert over adulterated milk items in Punjab, 15% samples fail test

Pbi University starts classes for civil services

Discussion on Sheikh Farid at Pbi varsity

Two held for fraudulently withdrawing money from ATM; Rs 2 lakh, cards seized