Home / Punjab / 25 Punjab jail officials suspended in statewide corruption, drugs crackdown

25 Punjab jail officials suspended in statewide corruption, drugs crackdown

Deputy and Assistant Superintendents among suspended officials
Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:17 AM Jun 28, 2025 IST
In a major crackdown on corruption within the jail department, the state government has suspended 25 officials, including three Deputy Superintendents and two Assistant Superintendents, highlighting the seriousness of the issue.

The action comes as part of a broader drive to root out corruption and dismantle drug networks operating inside prisons. Following reports of widespread irregularities and drug-related activities within jails, the government moved swiftly to take disciplinary action.

A government spokesperson said the suspensions are aimed at bringing about systemic reform in prison management and ensuring greater transparency and efficiency.

“This action is expected to significantly improve the functioning of jails and promote a more accountable system,” the spokesperson said.

Further details are awaited.

