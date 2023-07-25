25 witnesses, none examined; HC grants bail to accused in drugs case

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, July 24

Making it clear that the prosecution’s practice of delaying trials by not producing official witnesses has already been deprecated, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to the accused in a nearly two-year-old drugs case involving “commercial quantity” after observing that none of the 25 witnesses had been examined so far.

Justice Arun Monga made it clear that under such circumstances, the accused could not be kept in preventive custody merely on an unfounded suspicion that they might tamper with evidence or influence witnesses if left out.

Justice Monga was hearing bail pleas filed by two accused in an FIR registered on August 28, 2021, under the provisions of the NDPS Act at the Mandi Gobindgarh police station in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Appearing before Justice Monga’s Bench, the state counsel opposed the plea after submitting that the petitioners had committed a serious offence. They did not deserve any concession since “commercial quantity” had been recovered from them.

Justice Monga said the matter regarding the prosecution’s practice in delaying the trials by not producing official witnesses was pending adjudication “so as to take effective steps in obviating such situations in pending trials”.

Justice Monga also took note of the contention that repeated adjournments were being sought despite issuance of warrants for the production of prosecution/official witnesses. As such, further trial had been forestalled and the petitioners continued to suffer incarceration for no fault of theirs, despite being merely suspects.

Justice Monga asserted that bail was likely for an accused to maintain freedom until guilt or innocence was determined. The trial, proceeding at a snail pace, was likely to take a long time. Both the petitioners, on the other hand, had already been in jail for more than one year and 11 months.