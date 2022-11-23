25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 22

A 25-year-old youth has been admitted to a private hospital here in a serious condition due to alleged drug overdose. The family members of the youth today staged a protest outside the Civil Hospital police post alleging no action had been taken against the woman who supplied drugs to youth.

As per information, Jeevan Garg, a resident of Haji Ratan, along with his family members, staged a dharna in front of the police post and raised slogans against the cops and the government.

Jeevan said for the past two days, his nephew Harsh Garg had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital due to an overdose of drugs. According to doctors, the condition of the boy was critical.

In the protest, the victim's family alleged that they had filed a complaint with the police against the woman selling drugs in their neighborhood, but despite this, no action had been taken against her.

On the other hand, Parminder Singh, SHO, Kotwali police station, said on the complaint of the family of the youth, a case had been registered against three persons, including Seema Rani and Rajan, both residents of Haji Ratan Gali No. 1. Raids were being conducted to arrest the accused, he said.

