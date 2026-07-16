25-year-old dies of drug overdose in Faridkot; 3 booked for culpable homicide

An incident of drug overdose has come to light in Arianwala village of Faridkot, where a 25-year-old man lost his life due to a lethal intake of narcotics on Thursday. Following the incident, the local police have registered a case of culpable homicide against three of his companions.

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​The deceased has been identified as Jaswant Singh, alias Lali. He was one of the four children of Jagdev Singh and leaves behind a grieving family, including his wife and a one-and-a-half-year-old child.

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​According to the victim’s father, Jagdev Singh, three youths from the same village had taken Jaswant along with them earlier in the day. Upon returning home, Jaswant went straight to the bathroom.

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When Jaswant did not respond to repeated knocks, the family members forcibly broke open the bathroom door. They found him lying unconscious on the floor with a syringe still injected into his arm and froth oozing from his mouth.

Jagdev Singh leveled serious allegations against the local administration and police, stating that drugs were being sold openly in Arianwala village with absolutely no control over their sale or consumption.

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​He further alleged that while the police did occasionally apprehend these drug peddlers, the system fell short as the accused resumed their illegal drug-selling businesses within days of being released on bail.

Acting on the father’s complaint, the Faridkot police have registered a case against the three companions under charges of culpable homicide.

SHO Rajesh Kumar said the police were actively conducting raids to apprehend the three accused who went at large following the incident. An investigation was also underway to trace the supply chain and track down the smugglers responsible for bringing the lethal dose into the village, he said.