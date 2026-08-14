25-year-old youth murdered in broad day light in Punjab’s Fazilka

Panic spread in Fazilka town after a 25-year-old youth was allegedly murdered in broad daylight near the grain market on Malout Road on Friday.

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Fazilka DSP Balwinder Singh Randhawa said the deceased, identified as Saurav Kumar, a resident of Arya Nagar locality, was on his way when about a dozen persons, allegedly wielding sharp-edged weapons, attacked him.

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The parents of the deceased alleged that the attack was so brutal that Saurav sustained multiple sharp-edged injuries to his head, hands, feet, mouth and other parts of his body. He died on the spot.

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Sandeep Singh, the father of the deceased, said his son had no enmity with anyone and that the family was unaware of the reason behind the murder.

DSP Randhawa reached the spot and took the body into police custody. He said the police were investigating various possible motives behind the murder, including old enmity and the possible involvement of a girl.

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The body was shifted to the District Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The DSP said five identified and six to seven unidentified persons had been booked on charges of murder. He added that some suspects had also been taken into custody.