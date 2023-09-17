25-yr-old killed over old enmity

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, September 16

Around nine persons killed a 25-year-old youth with sharp-edged weapons over old enmity at Arjun Nagar in Bathinda on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Akash Kumar, who worked as a painter.

The victim’s father Sohan Lal said Akash reached home late on Friday night. Soon, a couple of youngsters took him away in a car on the pretext of going on a short journey, he said, adding that he too followed them.

Lal said the youngsters first mowed down his son under the car and then their aides who came on the motorcycle attacked Akash with the sharp-edged weapons.

Seeing his son in a pool of blood, Lal rushed him to the Civil Hospital with the help of an NGO, where doctors declared him dead.

The body of the victim was handed over to his family after conducting the post-mortem.

Acting on the complaint of the victim’s father, the Canal Colony police have registered a murder case against nine persons. Paras Chahal, SHO, Canal Colony, said the main accused had been identified as Akash and the teams were conducting raids to arrest all the accused.