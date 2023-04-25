250 acres inundated due to canal breach

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 24

About 250 acres of land got submerged due to erosion in the Lambi minor sub-canal. The canal had been running at 25 per cent of its capacity till last week and more water was released after farmers protested yesterday.

Farmers Aman Poonia, Rajesh, Anil and Rajinder said that due to a breach in the sub-canal in the Bazidpur-Raipura area on Monday, wheat fields and orchards were inundated. Officials of the Canal Department, led by SDO Balwinder Singh, reached the spot after being informed of the incident and started the work to plug the breach.

They said some farmers noticed that there was a 50-foot wide breach in the canal at around 5.30 am. The breach kept widening as the water supply had been increased recently. This resulted in crops awaiting harvest being washed away. A message to the headworks has been sent to suspend water supply.