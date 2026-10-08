251-page CBI FIR against Ghuman details alleged bribes for policy changes, transfers

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a 251-page FIR against Rajbir Singh Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and five of his aides around midnight on the same day the Punjab and Haryana High Court entrusted the case to the central agency.

Following the registration of the case under Section 120-B of the IPC, Section 61(2) of the BNS and Sections 7, 7A, 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the CBI conducted coordinated searches at eight places on Tuesday evening. The searches lasted for over six hours.

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According to the FIR, the crime took place between 2023 and 2026. It mentions that a letter written by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Punjab DGP was sent to the agency on October 5. The letter revealed the involvement of OSD Rajbir Ghuman, Nitin Gohal, Jitin Gohal, Romi Raja Mahajan, Bir Devinder and Rajdeep Singh Nagra, a rice sheller owner, besides unknown private persons and public servants, “who have acted in criminal conspiracy for taking bribes for matters relating to policy formulation, amendment to departmental rules, administrative approvals, tender conditions, licensing matters, land use conversion matters, property disputes, revenue and land-related issues in lieu of pecuniary benefits”.

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The FIR further states that “…in compliance with the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, a regular case is hereby registered…” The investigation has been entrusted to KL Moses, ASP, CBI. The case, registered on the complaint of Akshay Kumar, Assistant Director, ED, Jalandhar Zonal Office, was registered around midnight on October 5.

The FIR also contains the entire October 5 judgment of the Division Bench of the High Court, the chats mentioned by the ED in its letter to the Punjab DGP and the entire letter written by the ED to the DGP, describing how it unearthed the scam during an investigation into the money-laundering case registered against Nitin Gohal.

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It also mentions documents and their descriptions, including chats of Rajdeep Singh Nagra, Jitin Gohal, Nitin Gohal, Krupan Sharma, Kaku Ahluwalia, Chuspinder Chahal, IPS officer Tushar Gupta and Amritpal Dhindsa; chats regarding the issuance of fake internship letters and courses; details of cash payments made for the maintenance of SUV; Jashneet Singh and hawala payments; besides payments made by an IFS officer.

Further, orders for the transfer of officers in the Punjab Government, allegedly influenced by the accused, have also been annexed to the FIR. The questioning of Nitin Gohal by the ED following a raid at his residence in Kharar this year has also been attached.

The documents also highlight a chat concerning the recommendation of an Additional Superintendent Engineer in Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for a key posting at Mohali, besides chats relating to demands for copies of papers connected with coal-mining tenders, coal transportation and thermal power plants