25K jobs given in 9 months, promise kept, says Mann

Tribune News Service

LUDHIANA, JANUARY 5

Claiming that the government has fulfilled its major promise by providing a record 25,000 jobs in around nine months of its tenure, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the state was on the threshold of witnessing revolutionary changes in education, employment and health sectors in 2023.

He was speaking after handing over job letters to 3,910 master cadre teachers here on Thursday.

More jobs ready The recruitment process of 6,635 ETT teachers is in progress while an advertisement for the recruitment of 5,994 teachers has also been issued. —Bhagwant Mann, CM

Recalling that after the formation of the government, he had promised that 25,000 jobs would be given during the first year of its tenure, he said the promise had been fulfilled merely in around nine months. “The criteria for the jobs have been merit and the capability of the youth,” he said.

Mann said the recruitment process of 6,635 ETT teachers was in progress while an advertisement for the recruitment of 5,994 teachers had also been issued. He said the process would also be completed soon in a transparent manner.

He announced that the government would also regularise the services of around 23,000 temporary employees shortly.

Terming education, health and employment sectors as three core areas of his government, he said the year would witness major changes in these areas as the government was zealously working on it.

Mann said the major focus was to check the brain drain from the state by upscaling infrastructure and manpower in the sectors.

#bhagwant mann