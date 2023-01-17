26-year-old dies of ‘drug overdose’ in Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, January 16

A 26-year-old youth allegedly died of a drug overdose in the city, police officials said today. A resident of Jogewala village, the deceased has been identified as Sukhchain Singh whose body was recovered by the police from a vacant plot on Nigaha Road in the city, said ASI Varinder Kumar of the City-II police station.

The body was taken to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination. The deceased youth’s wife, Kiran, told the police that her husband had gone to his relatives’ place in search of labour work. He was disturbed over not getting work. “We have four children. Our financial position is so weak that we cannot feed them three meals a day,” she said.

The police recovered a syringe near the body, which indicates that Sukhchain might have injected synthetic drug.