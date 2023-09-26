264 ‘hideouts’ of gangsters’ aides raided in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 25

Amid the ongoing drive to make Punjab a crime-free state as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the police on Monday conducted raids at the suspected hideouts of associates of gangsters and anti-national elements.

The simultaneous raids were conducted across the state on the directions of DGP Gaurav Yadav.

As many as 264 residential and other premises linked with close associates of several gangsters were checked during the operation carried out at all 28 police districts.

ADGP Law and Order Gurinder Singh Dhillon said over 150 parties, involving 500 police personnel, carried out raids at 264 hideouts and also checked 229 persons. The operation was planned after the questioning of several gang members arrested in the state, he added.

