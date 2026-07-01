26,718 de-addiction tablets stolen from Moga OOAT Centre; 2 clinic employees booked

A total of 26,718 Buprenorphine-based de-addiction tablets have allegedly been stolen from the Outpatient Opioid-Assisted Treatment (OOAT) Centre operating from an Aam Aadmi Clinic in Kishanpura Kalan village, Moga. The theft, which reportedly occurred over a span of three months, has led to the registration of a criminal case against two employees of the centre.

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Police have booked Love Kumar and Simranjot Singh alias Simar, both staff members at the OOAT centre, on charges of stealing medicines used in opioid de-addiction therapy. An investigation is under way to recover the missing tablets and determine whether they were diverted into the illegal drug market.

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According to a complaint filed by Dr Abhijit Singh, Medical Officer at the centre, the first theft came to light on the morning of March 17, when staff found the outer gate lock broken and the electricity supply disconnected. An inventory check revealed that 13,900 tablets of 0.2 mg strength and 460 tablets of 0.4 mg strength were missing.

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A second stock verification on May 22 uncovered the disappearance of another 12,778 tablets of 0.4 mg strength. Following an internal departmental inquiry, suspicion fell on the two employees, prompting the health department to approach the police. Officials said the FIR was registered only after the inquiry identified the accused.

The delay in reporting the thefts has drawn criticism, with both the health department and the police facing questions over the handling of the case. Despite the first theft being detected in March, police were informed only after the departmental inquiry concluded, leading to concerns that the authorities may have initially attempted to address the matter internally.

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A senior police officer questioned why law enforcement was not alerted immediately after either incident, suggesting the delay had hampered the investigation. More than two weeks after the suspects were identified, neither has been arrested, and the stolen medicines remain unrecovered.

Dharamkot SHO Laxman Singh said efforts are under way to trace the accused and identify individuals or networks that may have purchased the stolen tablets, in a bid to prevent their circulation in the illegal drug market.

Medical experts have also expressed concern over the potential consequences of the theft. Buprenorphine, often prescribed in combination with Naloxone under Opioid Agonist Therapy, helps reduce withdrawal symptoms and cravings among individuals recovering from opioid dependence. However, when diverted for illicit use, the tablets are frequently crushed, snorted, or injected to produce intoxication and can become particularly dangerous when consumed with alcohol or sedatives.

A senior psychiatrist at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, speaking on condition of anonymity, warned that such diversion not only increases the risk of addiction among young people but also deprives genuine patients of essential medication, potentially leading to relapse.

Police have widened the investigation to examine whether local drug peddlers or chemists were involved in distributing the stolen tablets through illegal channels.