26,828 NRI complaints redressed in 4 years: Punjab NRI Affairs Minister

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Dr Ravjot Singh today asserted that every issue concerning Non-Resident Punjabis will be addressed in a transparent, fair and time-bound manner.

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Addressing Non-Resident Punjabis during the 'NRI Milni-2026' organised at a function in Sector 82, Mohali, Dr Ravjot Singh said the objective of this special programme was to hear the grievances of NRIs and ensure immediate and on the spot action by the concerned authorities for their resolution.

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A large number of Non-Resident Punjabis belonging to the districts of Mohali, Rupnagar, Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib participated in the event.

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Singh said that Punjabis settled abroad continue to maintain a deep bond with their roots, culture and heritage and have earned global recognition for both Punjab and India.

"The NRI Affairs department received a total of 26,828 complaints between January 2022 and May 2026, of which 25,870 have already been resolved. During the same period, 1,187 FIRs were registered and 1,451 accused were arrested," he said.

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It has been noticed that the majority of complaints received from NRIs relate to property disputes, illegal occupation of land, documentary irregularities and matrimonial issues. Every year, nearly 5,000 complaints are received, with a substantial number being resolved either through mutual settlement or the due legal process.

Singh said that he is personally monitoring cases that have remained pending for a long time or where proceedings have been delayed.

Regarding cases in Canada involving contract marriages and the procurement of work permits or permanent residency (PR) through forged documents, Dr Ravjot Singh described the issue as serious and of national importance. He said that while the legal framework governing such matters falls within the jurisdiction of Parliament, the Punjab Government is actively addressing the growing number of such cases in the state and will strongly present Punjab's case before the Union Government to secure a permanent and effective solution.