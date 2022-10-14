26K acres of village land to be freed

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, October 13

With the identification of 26,300 acres of panchayat land worth Rs 9,200 crore under illegal possession for decades, the government has launched the second phase of its campaign against encroachments.

During the first phase, a total of 9,126 acres of land was freed. Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal said the department had been losing huge revenue due to illegal possession of village land. He said the government would get 26,300 acres vacated by December 31 and generate around Rs 70 crore annually from its lease.

Dhaliwal said the government was thoroughly examining the record of the Revenue Department related to shamlat land across the state. “So far, we have completed the work of comparing the record of the Panchayat Department with that of the Revenue Department in 86 of the 153 blocks. During the exercise, the government identified 26,300 acres of cultivable panchayat land under illegal occupation, the estimated market value of which is approximately Rs 9,200 crore,” he said.

The minister said the department officials had been directed to complete the identification of such shamlat land in the remaining blocks by the year-end. They had also been told to upload the record of the entire panchayat land on the website of the department, he said.

Dhaliwal said the recovered shamlat land would be handed over to the panchayats for carrying out development works. The cultivable land would be given on lease and the non-cultivable land would be used for plantation of trees, he added.

Helpline launched

The Punjab Government launched a helpline for complaints about the illegal occupation of shamlat land on WhatsApp number 9115116262