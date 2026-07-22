DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / 27-year-old Army rifleman from Muktsar dies on duty in J&K; was to marry in November

27-year-old Army rifleman from Muktsar dies on duty in J&K; was to marry in November

The soldier's uncle, Gurdish Singh, said he received a phone call from a subedar around 6:30 am today informing him about the incident

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 03:28 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rifleman Sukhpreet Singh, deceased.
Advertisement

A 27-year-old Army rifleman from Buttar Bakhua village in the Gidderbaha Assembly segment in Muktsar district reportedly lost his life while on duty in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night. The deceased Sukhpreet Singh was scheduled to get married in November this year.

Advertisement

Talking to The Tribune, the soldier's uncle, Gurdish Singh, said he received a phone call from a subedar around 6:30 am today informing him about the incident.

Advertisement

"The Subedar told us that Sukhpreet lost his life after a boulder hit him and he slipped while on duty last night. He also informed us that three other personnel were injured in the incident. We are yet to go there, but the Subedar has been in regular contact with us," Gurdish Singh said.

Advertisement

Sukhpreet joined the Indian Army in 2019 after completing Class XII. He was engaged to a woman from a neighbouring village and was scheduled to marry her in November.

"Sukhpreet was the first from our family to join the Army. He developed an interest in joining the Army after completing Class XII. He had last come to the village about three months ago," said Gurdish.

Advertisement

Belonging to a farming family, Sukhpreet is survived by his parents and a younger sister, who is pursuing her studies in Canada.

The family said Sukhpreet's body is yet to arrive, and the last rites would be performed on Friday, as his younger sister is expected to arrive in India on Thursday.

Residents of Buttar Bakhua village remembered Sukhpreet as a humble and respectful young man. "He was a very good boy and always greeted everyone in the village with respect. His untimely death is a huge loss for the entire village," said Harbans Singh, a village resident.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts