27-year-old shot dead by in-laws for ‘honour’ in Tarn Taran village

A 27-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his in-laws in a suspected case of honour killing at Panjwar village on Sunday night. The victim’s father sustained serious injuries in the attack.

The deceased, Amritpal Singh, had recently married his maternal uncle’s daughter in a court marriage. The girl’s family was reportedly unwilling to accept the alliance.

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According to police, the girl’s father and four others allegedly arrived at Amritpal’s house armed with weapons. An argument ensued between the two families and escalated into violence, during which the accused allegedly opened fire. Amritpal died on the spot from bullet injuries, while his father, Kashmir Singh, was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital in Amritsar.

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Chabal SHO Sub-Inspector Jugraj Singh said a case had been registered on Kashmir Singh’s statement. Five persons have been named in the FIR. The incident comes barely a month after another suspected honour killing in the area. Jagjit Singh Jeet, a resident of Kadgill village, was allegedly killed with sharp-edged weapons by his brothers-in-law over a marriage opposed by the family.