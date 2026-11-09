27-year-old wrestler shot dead in Kapurthala over old rivalry

A 27-year-old wrestler was shot dead during a clash between two groups over an old rivalry in Mohalla Mehtabgarh, Kapurthala, late tonight.

According to reports, gunshots were fired during the altercation, and one of the bullets struck the wrestler, killing him on the spot.

Following the incident, local residents and family members rushed him to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The deceased had got married only a few months ago. The killing has sent shockwaves through the locality.

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The incident has triggered widespread anger, with local residents and members of the wrestling fraternity expressing deep anguish over the killing.