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Home / Punjab / 27-year-old wrestler shot dead in Kapurthala over old rivalry

27-year-old wrestler shot dead in Kapurthala over old rivalry

The deceased had got married only a few months ago

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:57 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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The incident has triggered widespread anger, with local residents and members of the wrestling fraternity expressing deep anguish over the killing. Representative image: iStock
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A 27-year-old wrestler was shot dead during a clash between two groups over an old rivalry in Mohalla Mehtabgarh, Kapurthala, late tonight.

According to reports, gunshots were fired during the altercation, and one of the bullets struck the wrestler, killing him on the spot.

Following the incident, local residents and family members rushed him to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The deceased had got married only a few months ago. The killing has sent shockwaves through the locality.

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The incident has triggered widespread anger, with local residents and members of the wrestling fraternity expressing deep anguish over the killing.

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