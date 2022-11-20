274 arms licences suspended in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 19

The district administration has suspended 274 arms licences after the Punjab Government passed an order to review arms licences within the next three months and stop the issuance of new licences. Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Saturday said the action was taken against those having more than two weapons per licence. Show-cause notices had also been issued, asking the licence holders why these should not be cancelled, she said.

Two weapons are allowed on one arms licence.

The DC further said licences of all those who have been bound under Sections 107 and 110 of the CrPC were also being suspended for the period of the bond as per Section 9 of the Arms Act.

She further said a list of around 30,000 arms licences had been shared with the Police Department for verification of any criminal misconduct.

The state government has been facing flak from the opposition parties over the law and order situation and public display of firearms, including on social media and songs allegedly promoting gun culture.

A complete ban should be imposed on carrying and displaying weapons at public gatherings, religious places, wedding ceremonies and other events, the order said.