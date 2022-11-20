28 appointed district Cong chiefs, 11 ex-MLAs retained

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 19

In apparent move to avoid dissension in the party, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday announced 28 new district unit presidents, retaining over 50 per cent of the sitting and former MLAs. This includes four sitting and 11 former legislators.

Punjab Congress leaders said the list was a mix of experienced and young blood as at least 40 per cent of the district presidents are young and have risen through the ranks.

Among the sitting MLAs who have been appointed district presidents are Gurdaspur MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra, Kapurthala MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, Pathankot MLA Naresh Puri and Jalandhar (Rural) MLA Hardev Laddi. PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said sitting MLAs and former MLAs had been appointed while keeping in mind various regional factors.

After Raja Warring took over as the PCC chief in April this year, the list of district presidents had been pending, even as block presidents had been appointed

Ever since some of the senior leaders joined the BJP, there was vacuum in leadership in certain districts.