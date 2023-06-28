28 centre head teachers promoted to BPEOs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 27

Following a story published in the columns of The Tribune that 50 per cent posts of Block Primary Education Officer (BPEO) are vacant, the government today promoted 28 centre head teachers to the post of BPEOs.

In its edition on June 16, The Tribune had highlighted how of the total 228 education blocks, 111 posts were lying vacant. Interestingly, in Education Minister’s home district Ropar, all 10 posts of BPEO were vacant.

The BPEOs are responsible for administrative work related to primary schools. Due to vacant posts, the work of basic education, primary education, midday meal, distribution of books and grants and many important educational schemes were being affected.

Sources reveal that the action started following The Tribune story immediately. Additional Chief Secretary (Education) Seema Jain has issued orders for the promotion of 28 centre head teachers to the post of BPEOs. However, despite this, still 83 posts are left vacant. As per the order, 21 centre head teachers have been promoted from the unreserved category, four from reserved and three from physically challenged category.

State president of the Democratic Teachers’ Front Vikram Dev Singh said, “We are hopeful that the rest of the 83 posts will also be filled soon.”