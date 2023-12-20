Punjab: 28 lecturers, mentors deputed to DIETs

Chandigarh, December 19
Following The Tribune story on a large number of vacancies in the District Institutes for Educational Training (DIET), the government today swung into action and deputed 28 lecturers and mentors to the institutes.
Mere eyewash
The Democratic Teachers Front has claimed that half of the 28 lectures and mentors, who have been posted in DIETs, were already working in the institutes.
The orders were issued by Secretary, Education, Kamal Kishore Yadav. As per the orders, 14 lecturers and 14 mentors have been posted in Rupnagar, Kapurthala, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Bathinda, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Amritsar, Mansa, Sangrur, Muktsar and Ludhiana. The orders for permanent deployment of lecturers have also been issued to “ensure the smooth functioning of DIETs.
However, the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) has called it a mere eyewash. The DTF said half of the 28 lectures and mentors, who have been posted in DIETs, were already working in these institutions.
“They have deployed masters as mentors. How a graduate teacher can teach students who are studying after completing their bachelors. Instead of deploying masters in the guise of mentors, the government should have deployed lecturers in these institutions,” said Vikramdev Singh, president, DTF.
In its edition on Monday, The Tribune had highlighted while the government had been going gaga over sending teachers to Singapore for training, its own training institutes are facing neglect. As much as 75 per cent posts in the government-run DIETs are lying vacant.
The situation is such that out of the total sanctioned 132 posts of lecturer, 110 are lying vacant. All attempts to contact Avikesh Gupta, Director, State Council of Educational Research and Training, remained futile.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 more opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha; total 143 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament so far
Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and AM Arif...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone