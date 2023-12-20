Punjab: 28 lecturers, mentors deputed to DIETs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 19

Following The Tribune story on a large number of vacancies in the District Institutes for Educational Training (DIET), the government today swung into action and deputed 28 lecturers and mentors to the institutes.

Mere eyewash The Democratic Teachers Front has claimed that half of the 28 lectures and mentors, who have been posted in DIETs, were already working in the institutes.

The orders were issued by Secretary, Education, Kamal Kishore Yadav. As per the orders, 14 lecturers and 14 mentors have been posted in Rupnagar, Kapurthala, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Bathinda, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Amritsar, Mansa, Sangrur, Muktsar and Ludhiana. The orders for permanent deployment of lecturers have also been issued to “ensure the smooth functioning of DIETs.

However, the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) has called it a mere eyewash. The DTF said half of the 28 lectures and mentors, who have been posted in DIETs, were already working in these institutions.

“They have deployed masters as mentors. How a graduate teacher can teach students who are studying after completing their bachelors. Instead of deploying masters in the guise of mentors, the government should have deployed lecturers in these institutions,” said Vikramdev Singh, president, DTF.

In its edition on Monday, The Tribune had highlighted while the government had been going gaga over sending teachers to Singapore for training, its own training institutes are facing neglect. As much as 75 per cent posts in the government-run DIETs are lying vacant.

The situation is such that out of the total sanctioned 132 posts of lecturer, 110 are lying vacant. All attempts to contact Avikesh Gupta, Director, State Council of Educational Research and Training, remained futile.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.