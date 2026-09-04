28 more farmers court arrest in Faridkot as BKU Sidhupur steps up Jail Bharo stir

28 more farmers courted arrest here on Friday as the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta Sidhupur intensified its ongoing ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’, with the union accusing the Punjab government of failing to honour commitments made during earlier talks with farmers.

Kaka Singh Kotra, provincial general secretary of the BKU Ekta Sidhupur, who saw off the jatha of 28 farmers, said the agitation had been continuing since March 30 over alleged high-handedness by the Punjab Agricultural Development Bank (PADB).

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The union is demanding the return of blank cheques allegedly taken from farmers by the bank, implementation of a One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme on the lines of commercial banks, and compensation for belongings allegedly stolen from the Shambhu and Khanauri border protest sites in the presence of senior police officers, Kotra said.

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He claimed the government had accepted these demands during subsequent meetings with farm unions but failed to implement them. Instead, he alleged, farmers arriving at the Faridkot morcha were arrested and jailed, prompting the union, under the leadership of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, national convener of the SKM (Non-Political) and president of BKU Ekta Sidhupur, to intensify the agitation into a full-fledged 'Jail Bharo Andolan'.

Kotra alleged that the government was now reluctant to arrest even protesting farmers.

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He further alleged that farmers lodged in jail were being served contaminated food and water, which had made him and several others ill. He said Jagdeep Singh, district president from Patiala, and Sab Singh, block president from Mamdot, had begun a hunger strike inside the jail and that it was continuing.

Kotra also raised the case of Mohanjit Singh of Shero village, alleging that he was subjected to inhuman custodial torture and that his articles of faith were desecrated by the police after he showed a black flag and raised questions from a distance during a public appearance by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

He demanded that the DSP and SHO concerned be booked, dismissed from service and jailed. He also sought the resignation of the Chief Minister, alleging that he had failed to discharge his constitutional duty.

Kotra further alleged that farmer leaders who travelled to Chandigarh for talks with the state government were arrested, and that police later raided the Shambhu and Khanauri protest sites and seized farmers’ belongings in the presence of senior officers.

He claimed that some of the seized items were later recovered from the homes of AAP leaders and buried at government offices.

A large number of district, block and village-level union leaders and workers were present on the occasion.