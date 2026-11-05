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Home / Punjab / 28 startups receive Rs 1.17-cr seed funding

28 startups receive Rs 1.17-cr seed funding

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:14 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Industries and Commerce Minister Aman Arora on Wednesday launched the second edition of Punjab Investor Circle, within four months of its debut, and disbursed Rs 1.17 crore in seed grants to 28 startups to strengthen the state’s startup ecosystem.

Addressing entrepreneurs and investors, Arora said, “Punjab is now home to hundreds of startups in IT services, healthcare and life sciences, agriculture, food and beverages, and education, with 50 per cent led by women directors. In July, we launched this platform at INST, Mohali, and within four months, we are back with the second edition. This is not just an event; it is our commitment to building a regular bridge between startups and capital.”

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The minister said the state’s startup ecosystem had grown from 36 startups in 2021-22 to 404 in 2026, with Rs 6.8 crore in seed funding disbursed to 222 startups.

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